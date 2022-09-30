Asylum Seekers Defend ID Seizure Class Action Against Feds

By Rae Ann Varona (September 30, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A legal organization and an asylum-seeker urged an Illinois federal judge to preserve their proposed class action challenging a policy allegedly giving immigration officers unrestrained discretion to retain ID documents from asylum-seekers during removal proceedings, saying their challenge was timely....

