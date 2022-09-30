SXSW Loses Bid For Coverage Of Ticket Refund Class Action

By Daniel Tay (September 30, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The organizers of the South by Southwest festival can't get coverage for an underlying lawsuit brought by refund-seeking ticket holders following the coronavirus-triggered cancellation of the 2020 event after a federal judge adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation that a contract exclusion bars coverage....

