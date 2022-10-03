Security Co. Wants Out Of Hungarian Star's Detention Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (October 3, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A government security contractor is looking to escape a Hungarian pop star's lawsuit naming it among those responsible for depriving him of medical care while in federal detention, telling a Florida federal judge on Friday that the musician's latest complaint failed to link it to any alleged violations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS