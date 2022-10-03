Kodak Wants Exit From Investor Suit Over COVID Supply Deal

By Katryna Perera (October 3, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Eastman Kodak Co. asked a New York federal judge to toss a shareholder derivative suit alleging current and former officers and directors of the company engaged in insider trading tied to a COVID-19 medical supply deal with the federal government, arguing that the board has already decided the action is not in the company's best interests....

