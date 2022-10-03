Chickasaw Suit For Rx Payback Halted For Arbitration

By Andrew Westney (October 3, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has stayed the Chickasaw Nation's suit alleging that CVS Caremark and UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s pharmacy benefit programs illegally denied claims for reimbursement on tribe members' prescriptions, agreeing with the Ninth Circuit that it is up to an arbitrator to first decide if the claims should be resolved through arbitration....

