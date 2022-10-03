Ex-OpenSea Staffer Seeks Gag On 'Insider Trading' Remarks

By Jessica Corso (October 3, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A former product manager at leading nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea says government prosecutors should not be allowed to use the words "insider trading" if his case is brought to trial, arguing they are "inflammatory" and have nothing to do with the accusations he is facing....

