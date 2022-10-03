Instagram Can't Escape Sex Toy Seller's Trademark Suit

By Andrew Karpan (October 3, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Maryland on Monday told lawyers for Instagram's parent company that they couldn't quite escape a lawsuit from a dealer of "fine adult paraphernalia" going by the username "lickmykakez" who wants to use trademark law to hold Meta Platforms Inc. legally liable for disabling her account and flooding the market with fakes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS