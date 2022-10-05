Wash. Cement Co. Inks $537K Deal In Illegal Dumping Suit

By Caleb Symons (October 5, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- One of North America's largest cement producers will pay more than half a million dollars, most of which will go toward environmental cleanup, to end a lawsuit in which it was accused of dumping toxic waste into a Washington state river that empties into the Puget Sound, near Seattle....

