Facebook Investor Sues To Force Financial, Board Overhaul

By Jeff Montgomery and Leslie A. Pappas (October 4, 2022, 9:55 AM EDT) -- A social investor activist who has previously called on Facebook parent Meta to overhaul its investment practices and board representation has sued the company's and its directors in Delaware's Court of Chancery for corporate governance reforms that he says better reflect the company's diversified stockholder base....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS