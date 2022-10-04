Cummins Inks $3.9M Deal To End Dodge Ram Defect Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 4, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Dodge Ram drivers have reached a $3.9 million deal with Cummins Inc. to end claims that the engine maker knew it had provided defective diesel engines to Fiat Chrysler that were then outfitted in their trucks, according to new filings in Michigan federal court....

