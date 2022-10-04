CFPB, CashCall Lock Horns Over Bid For $200M In Restitution

By Katryna Perera (October 4, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has renewed its push for nearly $200 million in restitution from CashCall Inc. to borrowers, while the tribe-linked lender countered that a U.S. Supreme Court decision limits the agency's available relief, according to briefs filed this week in California federal court....

