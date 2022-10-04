Ga. Justices Won't Review Pediatric Dentists' Sanctions

By Madison Arnold (October 4, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia on Tuesday declined the request of Dentistry for Children of Georgia LLC, its affiliate D4C Dental Brands Inc. and staff dentists that it examine a lower court's decision to block them from defending themselves against a sanction for willfully ignoring document requests from the families of children who allegedly became sick after treatment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS