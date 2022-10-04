Sirius Ads Don't Violate Comedian's Rights, 2nd Circuit Says

By Katie Buehler (October 4, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit brought against Sirius XM Radio Inc. by a comedian featured on "The Howard Stern Show" who alleges the satellite broadcaster is replaying clips from the show without his permission, ruling the clips are copyrighted works protected by federal law....

