Ga. Justices Look To 1700s In Punitive Damages Cap Row

By Kelcey Caulder (October 5, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Centuries-old jury awards may prove pivotal in deciding whether the estate of a girl who alleged she was sexually abused at an Atlanta-area behavioral health clinic can keep the $50 million in punitive damages that were awarded by a jury in her case, attorneys for the girl's estate told the Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday....

