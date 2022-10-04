CFPB Fines Remittance Biz $950K Over Compliance Slips

By Katryna Perera (October 4, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday levied a $950,000 fine against a New Jersey-based money transfer service for allegedly failing to disclose important prepayment information to consumers sending remittances and for having deficient record-keeping practices, among other things....

