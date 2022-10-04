5th Circ. Revives Tyson Food Workers' COVID Suit

By Isaac Monterose (October 4, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit revived a suit filed by 41 Tyson Foods workers who accused the food processing giant of negligently exposing them to COVID-19, ruling that the employer wasn't acting under federal orders when it decided to keep running a Texas factory during the pandemic....

