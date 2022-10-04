Alex Jones Asks To Retain Ex-CPA For Ch. 11 Case

By Danielle Ferguson (October 4, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Alex Jones' podcast network has filed an emergency application in Texas bankruptcy court seeking to retain a retired CPA as its chief restructuring officer in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, saying the company urgently needs someone to take over day-to-day operations after the court rejected its prior choice for a restructuring officer....

