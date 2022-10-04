Armored Car Co. Settles DOL Hiring Bias Claims

By Abby Wargo (October 4, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Security provider Loomis Armored US agreed to shell out $375,000 after U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor bias watchdog found that it passed over job applicants in Houston based on their gender and race, the DOL said Tuesday....

