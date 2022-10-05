NYS Gaming Commission Appoints Atty, Law Prof To Board

By David Steele (October 5, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A New York University School of Law professor and a senior counsel at Meltzer Lippe Goldstein & Breitstone LLP are among the three new appointees for a New York State Gaming Commission board that will recommend up to three locations for new casinos in the state....

