Jolie Rebuts Pitt's Chateau Suit, Says Abuse Led To Split

By Lauren Berg (October 4, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Angelina Jolie claims she filed for divorce after Brad Pitt abused her and their children during an overnight flight, detailing what she called his "aggressive behavior" in her cross-complaint filed Tuesday disputing her ex-husband's allegations that she sold her share of the couple's French winery behind his back....

