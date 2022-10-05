Paxton Can't Outrun Abortion Subpoena After All, Judge Says

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 5, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will have to testify in an abortion suit, a Texas federal judge has found after reconsidering an earlier ruling, saying he won't allow the Lone Star State's top enforcer to continue to flip-flop on whether his prosecutorial threats are genuine or hypothetical....

