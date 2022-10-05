Agrify Botched Marquee Mass. Cannabis Project, Suit Says

By Brian Dowling (October 5, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Cannabis tech company Agrify Corp. botched its first turnkey development of a marijuana cultivation facility in Massachusetts and then harvested funds from a construction loan to hide that the flagship venture had turned into a "money pit," according to a state court lawsuit filed Wednesday....

