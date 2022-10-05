5th Circ. Takes Up Atty Fees In Wrestler's Failed IP Suit

By Lynn LaRowe (October 5, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. should be awarded attorney fees after a Texas jury found the company's Call of Duty character David "Prophet" Wilkes did not infringe pro wrestler Booker T's "G.I. Bro" copyright, the video game company told the Fifth Circuit during oral arguments Wednesday....

