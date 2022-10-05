11th Circ. Precedent Up For Debate In Guatemala Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (October 5, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit will reconsider its precedent barring courts from vacating international arbitral awards rendered in the U.S. under broader domestic standards, after it vacated its decision upholding an arbitral award relating to an ill-fated Guatemalan power plant construction project on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS