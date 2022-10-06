Mont. Clean Water Act Suit Tossed For Lack Of Notice

By David Holtzman (October 6, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge has thrown out an environmental group's Clean Water Act suit against a Montana ski and golf resort because the group didn't provide enough information about the alleged violations in the notice it filed prior to the actual litigation....

