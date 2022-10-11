Judge OKs Cannabis Co. Investors' $7M Deal To End IPO Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 11, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said he is down with a $7 million deal ending a class action suit by David Draiman, singer for the heavy metal band Disturbed, which accused a Canadian cannabis company of concealing product quality issues ahead of its $143 million initial public offering....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS