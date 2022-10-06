Google Hit With PTAB Losses In Sonos And Jawbone IP Fights

By Britain Eakin (October 6, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday doled out two separate losses to Google, invalidating a wireless sensor patent it asserted against Sonos Inc. and denying the tech giant's bid to kill a speech identification patent that Jawbone Innovations LLC accused it of infringing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS