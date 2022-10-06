OT-Seeking Building Material Workers Want Collective Cert.

By Caleb Drickey (October 6, 2022, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A pair of building product manufacturing workers urged a Georgia federal court Thursday to conditionally certify a collective of hundreds of hourly employees, telling the court that they were all the victims of a companywide policy to round hours down and underpay for overtime....

