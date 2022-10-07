One-Fifth Of US Households Are Without Internet, NTIA Says

By Dorothy Atkins (October 7, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration published data Thursday showing that a fifth of U.S. households don't have internet, and the proportion of offline households that aren't online due to connectivity barriers in their communities is small but growing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS