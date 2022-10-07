R. Kelly Sold Music Rights To Duck $4M Judgment, Suit Says

By Hailey Konnath (October 7, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- One of R. Kelly's alleged victims says the disgraced R&B artist and convicted sexual abuser sold his music rights to a friend and gave away Grammy Awards to avoid paying a $4 million judgment she won against him in an underlying suit, according to a complaint filed in Illinois state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS