Texas Judge Splits Up 20 Cancer Claims Against Safety-Kleen

By Jonathan Capriel (October 7, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit filed by former Carrier Corp. employees who claim Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. sold chemical solvents that caused their cancer must be broken up into 20 individual suits, a Texas federal judge ruled, saying the claims are "misjoined."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS