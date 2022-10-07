Chase Hit With Another Calif. Biometric Privacy Software Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (October 7, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank has again been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court alleging it uses anti-fraud software to eavesdrop on private phone conversations and record and analyze customers' voices without their consent, following a similar suit that was filed last week....

