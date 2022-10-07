Wigdor Asks 2nd Circ. To Ax Ex-Apollo CEO's 'Retaliatory' Suit

By Lauren Berg (October 7, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Wigdor LLP urged the Second Circuit on Friday to toss billionaire Leon Black's suit accusing the firm of waging an extortion campaign against him, saying the former CEO of Apollo Global Management's "retaliatory" defamation claims are part of an attempt to repair his image after being linked to Jeffrey Epstein....

