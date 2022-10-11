Bus Co. Says Trial Needed For Teamsters Pension Debt Fight

By Jessica Mach (October 11, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bus company told a federal court that summary judgment isn't appropriate in the company's breach of contract lawsuit against a Teamsters local, pointing out the company itself chose not to ask the court to rule without a trial because it disagreed with the union's interpretation of the contract....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS