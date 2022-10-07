Feds Nix JPMorgan Trader's RICO Counts Before Nov. Trial

By Lauren Berg (October 7, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors signaled to an Illinois federal judge Friday that they were dropping criminal racketeering and conspiracy charges against a JPMorgan Chase & Co. trader ahead of his trial next month over allegations that he worked with colleagues to manipulate the precious metals market in an illegal spoofing scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS