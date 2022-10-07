FTC Drops Some Claims In Meta VR Fitness App Antitrust Row

By Dave Simpson (October 7, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission trimmed back its challenge of Meta Platforms Inc.'s acquisition of the popular virtual reality fitness app Within Unlimited Inc., asking for a California federal court to dismiss several of the claims it had previously levied....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS