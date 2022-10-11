Accessibility Suit Over DraftKings' Website Dropped

By Renee Hickman (October 11, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A suit accusing daily fantasy sports and betting platform DraftKings Inc. of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by making its website inaccessible to people who are blind has been dropped, according to an order filed in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday....

