Clark Love Wants Mesh Settlement Scheme Suit Tossed

By Lynn LaRowe (October 12, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT) -- Clark Love & Hutson PLLC has told a Texas federal judge that a recent malpractice suit accusing the Houston-based plaintiffs firm of mishandling two women's pelvic mesh injury claims constituted an improper rehash of allegations previously dismissed by a different trial court....

