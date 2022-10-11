Firm Says DOL Must Pay Atty Fees After Losing ERISA Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 11, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- An architecture firm urged the Ninth Circuit to force the U.S. Department of Labor to pay its attorney fees and costs after the agency lost its suit claiming the firm broke federal benefits law, saying the case should not have been filed to begin with since it was not based in fact or law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS