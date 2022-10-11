High Court Won't Hear Cook County Officer's FMLA Dispute

By Patrick Hoff (October 11, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an Illinois county's push to review a decision greenlighting a suit alleging that its sheriff's office violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by discouraging a correctional officer from taking leave, keeping in place a Seventh Circuit ruling that employees can sue even if their leave requests aren't explicitly denied....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS