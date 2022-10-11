USCIS Updates Policy For Immigrant Soldiers After Settlement

By Carolyn Muyskens (October 11, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has updated its policies to reflect a settlement agreement between the U.S. Army and a class of foreign-born service members who claimed they were improperly discharged from the military, which jeopardized their path to citizenship....

