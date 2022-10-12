Fed Circ. Urged To Undo PTAB's Gene-Editing Patent Ruling

By Jasmin Jackson (October 12, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and a group of scientists have urged the Federal Circuit to reverse the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board's finding that the Broad Institute is entitled to patents on the use of gene-editing technology CRISPR in plant or animal cells, both arguing that the PTAB misunderstood the stage of conception for a scientific invention....

