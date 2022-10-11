GSA, DOE Seek Low-Carbon Building Technology

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 11, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy and the General Services Administration said Tuesday that they have issued a joint request for emerging technologies that can aid the federal government in achieving net-zero carbon buildings, as part of a broader effort by the Biden administration's push to secure net-zero emissions by 2050....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS