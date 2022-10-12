Lewis Brisbois Picks Up Jet Sale, Exec Comp Expert

By Grace Elletson (October 12, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- As private jet sales soar and mergers and acquisitions are further complicated by a post-pandemic benefits landscape, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has picked up a partner from EY to bring expertise on both subjects to the firm's New Jersey and New York offices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS