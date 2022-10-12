Mexico Sues Ariz. Gun Stores Over Unlawful Sales

By Y. Peter Kang (October 12, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The government of Mexico has fired off a second lawsuit over gun violence, accusing several firearms retailers in Arizona of conspiring to traffic guns across the border and into the hands of drug cartels without proper vetting of "straw purchasers" and other buyers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS