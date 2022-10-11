NJ Justices Take On Atty Malpractice Suit Over Eatery Bid

By Bill Wichert (October 11, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will consider reviving a legal malpractice suit alleging a Lindabury McCormick Estabrook & Cooper PC attorney improperly sought to gain an edge for a client seeking approval from a municipal planning board by purportedly concealing the extent of the lawyer's estate planning ties to a board member....

