Youths Say High Court Abortion Ruling Supports Climate Case

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 11, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Young activists suing the federal government over its energy policies and their effects on climate change on Tuesday told an Oregon federal judge that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortions supports their effort to pursue their lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS