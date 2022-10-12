Kirkland Advises Veritas Capital On $10.65B PE Fund

By Donald Morrison (October 12, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Veritas Capital, working with Kirkland & Ellis LLP, closed its eighth private equity fund after securing $10.65 billion in committed capital, the firm said Wednesday, and will look to target more markets by leveraging its intellectual property and growing its portfolio companies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS