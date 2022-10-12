FirstEnergy Disputes Investor's Challenge To $180M Deal

By Katryna Perera (October 12, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- FirstEnergy Corp. has told an Ohio federal judge that a shareholder's opposition to the $180 million settlement that the electric utility company reached with investors is a "baseless attempt" to upend the settlement "for his own advantage," and should be rejected....

