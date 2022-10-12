8th Circ. Upholds Energy Co. Win In 401(k) Fee Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (October 12, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday backed MidAmerican Energy Co.'s victory in a lawsuit accusing the company of mismanaging its workers' retirement savings, ruling that the workers' attempts to compare their 401(k) to other plans with lower fees or better investments came up short. ...

